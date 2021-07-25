Case updates July 23, 2021
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Public Health – Seattle and King County now recommends that all residents five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
"This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000 children in King County who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and the many thousands of people who have immune systems that are weakened or suppressed."
More information here: https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/07/23/covid-19-cases-increasing-in-king-county/
Case updates July 23, 2021 - note that all 'new' figures are since the previous reporting day
United States
- Total cases 34,380,019 - 64,317 new
- Total deaths 608,403 - 283 new deaths
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 426,800 - new
- Probable (additional) cases 39,435 - new
- Total hospitalizations 26,358 - new
- Total deaths 6,078 - new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 110,364 - new
- Total hospitalizations 6,640 - new
- Total deaths 1,682 - new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 26,249 - new
- Total hospitalizations 1,466 - new
- Total deaths 425 - - new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,540 - new
- Total hospitalizations 211 - new
- Total deaths 101 - new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 342 - new
- Total hospitalizations 17 - new
- Total deaths 4 - new
