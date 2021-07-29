Case updates July 27, 2021 - 94% of COVID cases in the state are individuals not fully vaccinated
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Washington State Department of Health (DOH): More than 94% of all cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.
As of July 24, 2021, 61.4% of those in Washington state who are eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series.
As the percent of fully vaccinated people increases, we anticipate that the overall case, hospitalization, and death counts across the state will begin to decline.
Vaccinated individuals are advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Case updates July 27, 2021
United States
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total cases 34,631,447 - 80,701 new cases
- Total deaths 609,441 - 421 new deaths
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 431,031 - 928 new
- Probable (additional) cases 40,458- 228 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,634 - 68 new
- Total deaths 6,100 - 3 new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 111,411 - 299 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,669 - 12 new
- Total deaths 1,681 - -1 new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 26,617 - 105 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,470 - 2 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,559 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 349 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 1 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
