Case updates July 27, 2021 - 94% of COVID cases in the state are individuals not fully vaccinated

Washington State Department of Health (DOH): More than 94% of all cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.







Vaccinated individuals are advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces.



Case updates July 27, 2021

United States

Total cases 34,631,447 - 80,701 new cases

Total deaths 609,441 - 421 new deaths

Washington state - not updated on weekends Total confirmed cases 431,031 - 928 new

Probable (additional) cases 40,458- 228 new

Total hospitalizations 26,634 - 68 new

Total deaths 6,100 - 3 new

King county - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 111,411 - 299 new

Total hospitalizations 6,669 - 12 new

Total deaths 1,681 - -1 new

Seattle - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 26,617 - 105 new

Total hospitalizations 1,470 - 2 new

Total deaths 425 - 0 new - not updated on weekends

Shoreline - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 2,559 - 7 new

Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new

Total deaths 101 - 0 new - not updated on weekends

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 349 - 4 new

Total hospitalizations 19 - 1 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new



As the percent of fully vaccinated people increases, we anticipate that the overall case, hospitalization, and death counts across the state will begin to decline.

As of July 24, 2021, 61.4% of those in Washington state who are eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series.