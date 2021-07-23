Case updates July 21, 2021
Friday, July 23, 2021
If you are part of the 20% who are not, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Now closed: the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center held its last clinic on July 20.
Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies like Costco, Safeway, and others.
Case updates July 21, 2021 - all 'new' figures are since the previous reporting day
United States
- Total cases 34,248,054 - 55,132 new
- Total deaths 607,684 - 406 new deaths
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 426,758 - 2351 new
- Probable (additional) cases 39,341- 211 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,351 - 57 new
- Total deaths 6,066 - 3 new
King county - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 110,141 - 239 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,636 - 7 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - 0 new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 27,034 - 84 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,465 - 2 new
- Total deaths 426 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,534 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 211 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 341 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
