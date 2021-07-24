National Night Out is Tuesday, August 3 in Lake Forest Park

National Night Out is a nationwide event organized by police organizations across the country that takes place annually on the first Tuesday of August. This year the date is Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The purpose behind this event is to strengthen relationships between neighbors and to bring police and the citizens together to help foster a true sense of community. 

Neighborhoods around the country organize activities such as block parties, cookouts, parades, and a variety of other activities. Police officers and command staff visit and spend time with citizens and inform them about community and police programs.

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is looking forward to this year’s National Night Out and the opportunity to spend time with all of you! With COVID-19 still around, we will have to make sure that we adhere to regulations for the safety of everyone.

We are always looking to add communities to our roster for National Night Out. If you and your neighbors are interested in participating, please email Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman or give her a call at 206-957-2852.



