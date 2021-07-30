Case updates July 28, 2021 - wear your masks in public indoor spaces

Vaccines are easily available at area pharmacies

like Costco and Safeway 61% of eligible Washington state residents have completed their COVID vaccinations.





More than 94% of all cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals are advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces.





Case updates July 28, 2021

United States

Total cases 34,722,631 - 86,058 new cases

Total deaths 609,853 - 397 new deaths

Washington state - not updated on weekends Total confirmed cases 431,743 - 712 new

Probable (additional) cases 40,619 - 161 new

Total hospitalizations 26,708- 74 new

Total deaths 6,119 - 19 new (figure includes out of state deaths recently reported)

King county - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 111,505 - 94 new

Total hospitalizations 6,678 - 9 new

Total deaths 1,681 - 0 new

Seattle - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 26,644 - 27 new

Total hospitalizations 1,472 - 2 new

Total deaths 425 - 0 new - not updated on weekends

Shoreline - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 2,560 - 1 new

Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new

Total deaths 101 - 0 new - not updated on weekends

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends

Total confirmed cases 349 - 0 new

Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new





