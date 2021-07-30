Case updates July 28, 2021 - wear your masks in public indoor spaces

Friday, July 30, 2021

Vaccines are easily available at area pharmacies
like Costco and Safeway
61% of eligible Washington state residents have completed their COVID vaccinations.

More than 94% of all cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals are advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
   

Case updates July 28, 2021
 

United States 
  • Total cases  34,722,631  - 86,058 new cases
  • Total deaths 609,853 - 397 new deaths

Washington state - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 431,743 - 712 new
  • Probable (additional) cases 40,619  - 161 new
  • Total hospitalizations 26,708-  74 new
  • Total deaths 6,119 - 19 new (figure includes out of state deaths recently reported)

King county - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 111,505 -  94 new
  • Total hospitalizations 6,678 -   9 new
  • Total deaths 1,681 -  0  new 

Seattle - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 26,644 - 27 new
  • Total hospitalizations 1,472 - 2 new
  • Total deaths 425 - 0 new 

Shoreline - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 2,560 -   1 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 349 -   0 new
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -  0 new
  • Total deaths 4  -  0 new


