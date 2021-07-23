Hopelink offers "English for Work" course online this fall
Friday, July 23, 2021
About English for Work Online
This free one-quarter program helps immigrants and refugees improve their English language skills and prepare for employment. Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills while learning to identify their strengths, research and search for jobs, write a resume, prepare for interviews, and more.
Key Information
- How to register: Contact us at englishforwork@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007.
- Students attend Zoom classes two times each week, receive 1-on-1 support from advisers, and participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers.
- Morning and evening class options available.
- Best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.
- Students who do not have a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.
Students must:
- plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
- be able to participate in online classes and complete online homework
- complete an online group orientation, and one-on-one phone appointment with a teacher
- be 18 years or older
- not have a B, F, J, or M visa
- live in Hopelink’s service area
