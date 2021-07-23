Hopelink offers "English for Work" course online this fall

How to register: Contact us at englishforwork@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007.

Students attend Zoom classes two times each week, receive 1-on-1 support from advisers, and participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers.

Morning and evening class options available.

Best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.

Students who do not have a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.

plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)

be able to participate in online classes and complete online homework

complete an online group orientation, and one-on-one phone appointment with a teacher

be 18 years or older

not have a B, F, J, or M visa

live in Hopelink’s service area

Hopelink is offering their "English for Work" course online! We have helped many immigrants and refugees find work in the Puget Sound area. Feel free to forward this email to anyone you think might benefit from this course.This free one-quarter program helps immigrants and refugees improve their English language skills and prepare for employment. Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills while learning to identify their strengths, research and search for jobs, write a resume, prepare for interviews, and more.Students must: