Hopelink offers "English for Work" course online this fall

Friday, July 23, 2021

Hopelink is offering their "English for Work" course online! We have helped many immigrants and refugees find work in the Puget Sound area. Feel free to forward this email to anyone you think might benefit from this course.

About English for Work Online

This free one-quarter program helps immigrants and refugees improve their English language skills and prepare for employment. Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills while learning to identify their strengths, research and search for jobs, write a resume, prepare for interviews, and more.

Key Information
  • How to register: Contact us at englishforwork@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007.
  • Students attend Zoom classes two times each week, receive 1-on-1 support from advisers, and participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers.
  • Morning and evening class options available.
  • Best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.
  • Students who do not have a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.
Eligibility

Students must:
  • plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
  • be able to participate in online classes and complete online homework
  • complete an online group orientation, and one-on-one phone appointment with a teacher
  • be 18 years or older
  • not have a B, F, J, or M visa
  • live in Hopelink’s service area


Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  