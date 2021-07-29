195th Pedestrian Bridge temporary closures
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Construction is beginning soon on a new shared-use path along NE 195th St, from 5th Ave NE to the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 5 (I-5), just east of 7th Ave NE. The new shared-use path will connect to the existing shared-use path on NE 195th Street.
|195th pedestrian bridge photo by Steven H. Robinson
At times during the construction period, the 195th Pedestrian Bridge over I-5 will be closed. Temporary closures may last up to two weeks. We will update the project website at shorelinewa.gov/195sharedusepath when the closure schedule is set.
Additional construction impacts:
- NE 195th will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in the project area at times. Expect delays during peak traffic hours.
- Construction activity between 7:00am and 6:00pm.
