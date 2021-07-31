LFP Mayor's Corner - Navigating Our New Normal





When we reopened Passport Services, it was by appointment only — and boy do those appointments fill up fast. We are currently in the process of bringing more passport agents on board to work on Saturdays so there are at least two working every Saturday.







If you qualify to renew your passport by mail, we encourage you to do so and avoid the wait for an appointment, as well as the $35 processing fee the City is required to charge for in-person processing. You may have heard the deadline for enhanced ID has been extended to May 2023. This means you don’t need to rush to get your passport or passport card right away if you were only planning to use it for domestic air travel.



I’m hopeful that, by summer 2022, we will be able to return to our regular summer events schedule, including Picnic in the Park. For now, though, we hope you can join in on the Battle of the Bands (see article later in the newsletter).



Wishing you a safe and fun summer!



--Mayor Johnson





Please check our Passport Services webpage for information about passport hours, forms and documents needed, fees, and how to schedule an appointment. We are doing our best to keep up with the demand for these services and appreciate your patience.

Please remember masks are required when visiting City Hall and many services are by appointment.Appointments that are in most demand are passport services. As you may have heard on local and national news, it is currently taking up to 18 weeks to get a new passport.