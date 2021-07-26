Best Starts for Kids Community Event - find out what King County Prop. 1 is all about









Consider joining a Zoom event on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5:30 - 6:15pm so you can be an informed voter!



Find out what the levy has funded and what renewing it will mean. With an impressive lineup of speakers, you will get the facts on the impact this funding has had, including right here in North King County







Since it launched in 2016, Best Starts of Kids has served 490,000 of King County's youngest children and their families, and 400,000 youth and young adults, delivering on its mission to support the healthy development of children, youth and families in King County.

Best Starts for Kids focuses on five strategy areas that prioritize promoting positive outcomes for kids, preventing negative outcomes, intervening early when kids and families need support, and building on community strengths.





Data shows these investments and strategies are working. Join us to learn how!





Two North King County providers currently receiving funding - Center for Human Services in Shoreline and Kindering in Bothell - will share how the levy has impacted the children and families they serve.









Register now and join us on Wednesday, July 28th from 5:30 - 6:15pm over Zoom! Special guests include King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, along with Shoreline City Councilmember Betsy Robertson, Kenmore City Councilmember Nigel Herbig and Northshore School Board Director Sandy Hayes.













Have you opened your ballot? Do you know what Best Starts for Kids King County Prop. 1 is all about?