In the Garden Now: Perennial Daylilies

Story and photos by Victoria Gilleland





A plethora of daylily cultivars are available.





If you have a sunny spot in your garden you can probably grow a clump or two of spectacular daylilies.





Most daylily varieties need a fair amount of sun in order to thrive.





An amazing assortment of colors and sizes awaits the gardener.





Flower size varies from 2 inches to 9 inches.





Plants may be compact at about 10 inches high to very large at over 6 feet tall.





There's a size for just about any garden!





Blossom colors include white to deep shades of reddish purple and can be found in near black, purples, pinks, oranges, creams, pastels, red and citrus shades and combinations of these colors. Many choices!





Add some summer color with a daylily clump or two!

Thanks to Leanne and Mark Gallison for allowing me to photograph the beautiful daylilies pictured here in their Lake Forest Park garden.











