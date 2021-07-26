ICHS Pop up vaccine clinic Saturday July 31 at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Monday, July 26, 2021
|Photo courtesy ICHS
International Community Health Services (ICHS) will offer a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Shoreline Farmers Market which is held at 15415 Westminster Way N, Shoreline 98133 in Shoreline Place.10am to 2pm
Anyone is welcome.
ICHS will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the Shoreline Farmers Market in Shoreline Place, Shoreline on Saturday July 31 from 10am to 2pm.
ICHS will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the Shoreline Farmers Market in Shoreline Place, Shoreline on Saturday July 31 from 10am to 2pm.
ICHS staff will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Johnson and Johnson (18+) vaccines. Minors must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardian.
Language support in Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese will be available.
For questions contact ICHS at 206-462-7166
The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats. We showcase local artisan crafts, food trucks, kids programming, and live music. Open seasonally: Saturdays, June-October.
The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats. We showcase local artisan crafts, food trucks, kids programming, and live music. Open seasonally: Saturdays, June-October.
0 comments:
Post a Comment