ICHS Pop up vaccine clinic Saturday July 31 at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Photo courtesy ICHS





Anyone is welcome.



ICHS will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the Shoreline Farmers Market in Shoreline Place, Shoreline on Saturday July 31 from 10am to 2pm.



ICHS staff will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Johnson and Johnson (18+) vaccines. Minors must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardian.



Language support in Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese will be available.





For questions contact ICHS at 206-462-7166



The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats. We showcase local artisan crafts, food trucks, kids programming, and live music. Open seasonally: Saturdays, June-October.









