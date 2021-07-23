Shoreline Police: Two minutes - That's the amount of time it took to steal a catalytic converter

When deputies arrived at an auto repair shop in the 16000 block of Aurora Ave N, they met with the victim who told them she had her car towed to the shop the day prior.





Because the shop was closed at the time, she left her vehicle parked out front.



When the victim arrived the next day to start her car, it made a very loud noise. An auto shop employee advised her that her catalytic converter was missing.



A review of the car shop's video confirmed that the converter was stolen that morning around 6:00am.





Footage shows a dark-colored sedan drive up and park next to the victim's vehicle. Two people get out of the car and spend roughly two minutes stealing the catalytic converter before driving off.



The suspect vehicle is seen here - a black four-door sedan, possibly a Lexus or Acura. Anyone with information on this case should call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21022441.







On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:20am, King County deputies responded to a car prowl in the city of Shoreline.