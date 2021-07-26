Windermere Northlake (LFP) volunteers at Grace Cole Nature Park in June
Monday, July 26, 2021
|Northlake Windermere agents at Grace Cole Nature Park
photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation
What a wonderful way to give back to the community!
Thank you to our restoration leader Jim Mead and Board member Jean Robbins for coordinating this effort.
The Stewardship Foundation holds monthly work parties at Grace Cole Nature Park in conjunction with their new Restoration Stewards trainings.
|Teen volunteers (over 16) at Grace Cole Nature Park
Photo courtesy LFPSF
- What to bring: Please dress for the weather, bring proper PPE and stay socially distant when you are here. We have tools to lend or bring your own. We are asking for volunteers over age 16 for this work party.
- Where to Meet: GC Nature Park is located at 30th Ave NE and NE 166th St. in Lake Forest Park (from 178th turn south on 28th Ave NE).
0 comments:
Post a Comment