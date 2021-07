Lake Forest Park passport office expands hours

In response to overwhelming demand for passport application appointments, the City of Lake Forest Park is in the process of bringing on board additional passport agents to work on Saturday.

Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12:00 – 4:00pm

Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm

More appointments have been opened for Saturdays in August as well as all scheduled passport days for the month of September.For information about documentation needed to apply, fees, hours, and more, visit the Passport Services webpage.To make an appointment, click here or call City Hall at 206-368-5440. Please note that appointments fill up very quickly.