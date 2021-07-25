Lake Forest Park passport office expands hours
Sunday, July 25, 2021
More appointments have been opened for Saturdays in August as well as all scheduled passport days for the month of September.
Passport hours (appointments required)
- Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12:00 – 4:00pm
- Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm
For information about documentation needed to apply, fees, hours, and more, visit the Passport Services webpage.
To make an appointment, click here or call City Hall at 206-368-5440. Please note that appointments fill up very quickly.
