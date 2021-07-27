Case updates July 25: Vaccination numbers are up but so are case numbers
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|King county cases and hospitalizations are trending upwards - again
With the rise in COVID-19 cases in King County, Public Health – Seattle and King County now recommends that all residents five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
"This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000 children in King County who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and the many thousands of people who have immune systems that are weakened or suppressed."
More information here: https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/07/23/covid-19-cases-increasing-in-king-county/
Case updates July 25, 2021
United States - partially updated
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total cases - 11,949 new cases
- Total deaths 608,528 - 45 new deaths
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 429,337 - 2,537 new
- Probable (additional) cases 39,971- 536 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,498 - 140 new
- Total deaths 6,089 - 11 new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 111,014 - 650 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,661 - 21 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - 0 new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 26,485 - 236 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,468 - 2 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,554 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 1 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 346 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 18 - 1 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment