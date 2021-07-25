Online and mail voter registration deadline -- Monday, July 26 for Primary Election
Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Photo by GM Wiegand
In-person registration will continue through 8pm on Election Day, August 3. Eligible voters can register in person at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton or at a Vote Center.
King County Elections mailed Primary election ballots to registered voters on July 14. Any voter who has not received their ballot should request a replacement ballot online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) for immediate assistance.
To be eligible to register to vote, you must be:
Voters can visit the Elections website or contact the Elections office for assistance and information
- A citizen of the United States
- A legal resident of Washington state
- At least 18 years old by Election Day
- Not under the authority of the Department of Corrections
- Not disqualified from voting due to a court order
