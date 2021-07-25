Online and mail voter registration deadline -- Monday, July 26 for Primary Election

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Photo by GM Wiegand
Those who wish to vote in the August 3 Primary election have until Monday, July 26, 2021 to register online or have their mailed registration form received by King County Elections.

In-person registration will continue through 8pm on Election Day, August 3. Eligible voters can register in person at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton or at a Vote Center. 

King County Elections mailed Primary election ballots to registered voters on July 14. Any voter who has not received their ballot should request a replacement ballot online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) for immediate assistance.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be:
  • A citizen of the United States
  • A legal resident of Washington state
  • At least 18 years old by Election Day
  • Not under the authority of the Department of Corrections
  • Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

Voters can visit the Elections website or contact the Elections office for assistance and information



