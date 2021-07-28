SCC Continuing Education: Wine Tasting Event at Vinbero

Wednesday, July 28, 2021


Join wine educator Reggie Daigneault for an in-person summer wine tasting event at Vinbero

While this event is open to Continuing Education students who have previously enrolled in a wine education course at Shoreline Community College, it is also available for community members who are 21 years or older to attend. 

Space is limited, but this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a wine professional and enjoy tastings and small bites at one of Edmonds' newest restaurants! 

Reggie Daigneault, a wine educator for more than 20+ years, is certified with the Master Court of Sommeliers and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

The fee for this event is $35 to be paid directly to the venue upon arrival and will include wine and small bites.

You must be 21 or older to attend this event.
Fee: $35
Dates: Sunday, August 8, 2021
Time: 6:00 - 8:00pm
Snag your seat here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



Post a Comment

