SCC Continuing Education: Wine Tasting Event at Vinbero



Join wine educator Reggie Daigneault for an in-person summer wine tasting event at Join wine educator Reggie Daigneault for an in-person summer wine tasting event at Vinbero





While this event is open to Continuing Education students who have previously enrolled in a wine education course at Shoreline Community College, it is also available for community members who are 21 years or older to attend.





Space is limited, but this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a wine professional and enjoy tastings and small bites at one of Edmonds' newest restaurants!





Reggie Daigneault, a wine educator for more than 20+ years, is certified with the Master Court of Sommeliers and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.



The fee for this event is $35 to be paid directly to the venue upon arrival and will include wine and small bites.



You must be 21 or older to attend this event.

Fee: $35

Dates: Sunday, August 8, 2021

Time: 6:00 - 8:00pm