Storm repair project will close two blocks of Linden Ave N in the Westminster Triangle August 3 to Sept 3, 2021

Friday, July 23, 2021

Photo courtesy B/B Utilities and Excavating, LLC

The "2021 Stormwater Pipe Replacement and Small Drainage Projects" is a storm system improvement project that is being done for the City of Shoreline by B/B Utilities and Excavating, LLC.

They will be working on Linden Ave N in the Westminster Triangle between 153rd and 155th August 2 to September 3, 2021.

The road will be closed for the duration of the project, but neighbors, church people, and emergency vehicles will have access and will be notified in advance of any planned driveway disturbances. 

In the case of emergencies B/B has steel sheets on site that can be placed in a matter of minutes to allow access.

Crew working hours will be 7am-5pm Monday through Friday. Neighbors can expect normal construction noise and equipment.

If there is ever a need to contact someone in the field for blockage concerns or placement of materials in the area, the project manager is Adam Hampton, 425-471-8173.



