COVID-related changes for Sam Scott's Annual Studio Sale

Monday, July 26, 2021

Sam Scott's Studio Sale is now by appointment

Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will not be having his usual two day Annual Summer Studio Opening with COVID 19 still lingering.

Make an appointment to check out Sam's work

He has decided to set aside the week of Friday July 30th through Friday Aug 6th, to set up hour appointments with people who would like to come over to check out the work he has been creating. 

Lots to choose from

Please contact him at 206-542 1944 or email at cheerspots@yahoo.com  to set up an appointment. Check out more information at www.samscottpottery.com on the news page.

There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces.

-Photos courtesy Sam Scott



