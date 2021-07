Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland







Her striking flowers are red, butter yellow, and cream freckled in shades of red with an occasional red stripe. Leaves are a rich green with swaths of dark purple.



Picasso could have had a hand in putting together this fabulous color palette!









‘Cleopatra’ Canna Lily is an exotic beauty. She’s one of a kind… just like that femme fatale of antiquity, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt.