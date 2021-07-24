Case updates July 22, 2021 - Public Health recommends masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Wear masks in indoor public settings
With the rise in COVID-19 cases in King County, Public Health – Seattle and King County now recommends that all residents five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

"This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000 children in King County who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and the many thousands of people who have immune systems that are weakened or suppressed."

More information here: https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/07/23/covid-19-cases-increasing-in-king-county/

Case updates July 22, 2021 - all 'new' figures are since the previous reporting day


United States  
  • Total cases 34,312,832 - 64,321 new
  • Total deaths 608,113 - 429 new deaths

Washington state - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 426,800 - 42 new
  • Probable (additional) cases 39,435 - 94 new
  • Total hospitalizations 26,358 - 7 new
  • Total deaths 6,078 - 12 new 

King county - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 110,364 - 223 new
  • Total hospitalizations 6,640 - 4 new
  • Total deaths 1,682 -  0 new 

Seattle - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 26,249 - 63 new
  • Total hospitalizations 1,466 - 1 new
  • Total deaths 425 -   -1 new 

Shoreline - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 2,540 -  6 new
  • Total hospitalizations 211 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 342 - 1 new
  • Total hospitalizations 17 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new


