Case updates July 24, 2021 - King county health says to wear masks in indoor public settings
Monday, July 26, 2021
Public Health – Seattle and King County now recommends that all residents five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
"This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000 children in King County who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and the many thousands of people who have immune systems that are weakened or suppressed."
More information here: https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/07/23/covid-19-cases-increasing-in-king-county/
None of the agencies are reporting on weekends.
