Case updates July 24, 2021 - King county health says to wear masks in indoor public settings

Monday, July 26, 2021

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in King County, Public Health – Seattle and King County now recommends that all residents five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

"This extra layer of protection will help us all stay safer, including those who are unvaccinated, such as the 300,000 children in King County who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, and the many thousands of people who have immune systems that are weakened or suppressed."

More information here: https://publichealthinsider.com/2021/07/23/covid-19-cases-increasing-in-king-county/


Case updates July 24, 2021 

None of the agencies are reporting on weekends.



Posted by DKH at 12:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  