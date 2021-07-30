Jobs: City of Shoreline Teen Program Leaders (4 positions)

City of Shoreline

SALARY: $16.05 - $18.00 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 08/31/21 12:00 AMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.General Purpose. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community. Below is an example of the schedule. Expanded hours available in the summer.Maximum of 20 hours per week.Programs exist between these hours:Monday thru Friday 11:00am - 7:00pmExpanded hours in the summerStarting pay: $16.05 per hourThis position is open until August 31st, first review date: August 17thProvide leadership at all city sponsored teen program events. Assist in sports, music, arts and environmental program development for youth in middle and high school, up to 18 years old. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends 10-20 hours per week.