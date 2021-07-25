Attorney General Ferguson secures criminal conviction for illegal ivory trafficking
Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Illegal ivory photo courtesy State of WA
Following an investigation, state and federal Fish and Wildlife officers executed a search warrant on Ming’s Asian Gallery and Antiques, then located in Redmond.
They found more than 100 items suspected of containing endangered animal species. Investigators sent a sample of eight of these suspect items to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s forensic laboratory for genetic testing.
|Illegal ivory photo courtesy State of Washington
Investigators also seized sales records and documents from the business, which included information regarding the Washington Animal Trafficking Act — evidence that the defendants were aware of the law’s restrictions on selling prohibited items.
