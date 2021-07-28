Local Resident named to Pacific University Dean's List

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (July 22, 2021)





Zane French of Shoreline was named to the dean's list for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 terms at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.











