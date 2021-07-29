Executive Constantine transmits Best Starts for Kids Implementation Plan to the King County Council
Thursday, July 29, 2021
|King County Executive
Dow Constantine
The proposed implementation plan continues the commitment of the original Best Starts for Kids levy, passed by voters in 2015, to put every child and youth in King County on the path toward life-long success.
"Best Starts for Kids (King county Prop 1) is a groundbreaking, community-driven and science-informed initiative that is helping our children, youth, young adults, and their families realize their full potential to be healthy, happy, safe, and thriving," said Executive Constantine.
"If approved by the voters, the new Best Starts for Kids levy will expand investments for our children now and define our region’s health, prosperity, and equity for generations to come."
See the full web version
0 comments:
Post a Comment