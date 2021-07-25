Fatality collision on Aurora Friday evening

Approximate location of fatality collision on Aurora. 145th is the border between Seattle and Shoreline.

The driver of a Honda sedan died Friday night, July 23, 2021 after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Aurora Ave N.





Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the 21-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.





The driver of the semi was uninjured.



Detectives from the Seattle Police Department Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information suggests excessive speed was a factor in the crash.









At around 10:45pm, a King County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a large group of illegal street racers driving near the Shoreline/Seattle city limits.The driver of a Honda sedan in that group was travelling southbound on Aurora Ave N, and made a U-turn just south of N 145th St in Seattle.When the driver pulled into northbound traffic, he rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped for a traffic light. Shoreline Fire Department and Seattle Fire Department coordinated to extricate the driver from the sedan.