Scene on the Sound: Aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt

BREMERTON — The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Sinclair Inlet Thursday night, the culmination of a journey to bring the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for extensive work in dry dock.





It's the first time the Roosevelt, whose flight deck was topped with the cars of its sailors, has been to Puget Sound since its 1986 commissioning.





The warship, part of the fleet of the biggest ships the Navy has ever built, will join the USS Nimitz at the shipyard. The Roosevelt, nicknamed "Big Stick," includes a crew of 3,000 sailors and about 1,000 families that have relocated to Puget Sound.