Helicopter circling central Shoreline Saturday morning was looking for a burglary suspect

Monday, July 26, 2021

File photo Guardian One
Shoreline residents in the vicinity of N 185th and Aurora were awakened after midnight on Saturday, July 24, 2021 by a low-flying helicopter circling the area.

Police cars were parked on 185th with their lights flashing.

Shoreline deputies and the Guardian One helicopter were conducting a search for suspects in a commercial burglary near the 18400 Block of Aurora Ave N.

They were unsuccessful and terminated the search after about 45 minutes. The suspects are still outstanding. 

Case #C21023000


