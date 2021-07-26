Helicopter circling central Shoreline Saturday morning was looking for a burglary suspect
Monday, July 26, 2021
|File photo Guardian One
Police cars were parked on 185th with their lights flashing.
Shoreline deputies and the Guardian One helicopter were conducting a search for suspects in a commercial burglary near the 18400 Block of Aurora Ave N.
They were unsuccessful and terminated the search after about 45 minutes. The suspects are still outstanding.
Case #C21023000
