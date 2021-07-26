Helicopter circling central Shoreline Saturday morning was looking for a burglary suspect

File photo Guardian One Shoreline residents in the vicinity of N 185th and Aurora were awakened after midnight on Saturday, July 24, 2021 by a low-flying helicopter circling the area. Shoreline residents in the vicinity of N 185th and Aurora were awakened after midnight on Saturday, July 24, 2021 by a low-flying helicopter circling the area.





Police cars were parked on 185th with their lights flashing.





Shoreline deputies and the Guardian One helicopter were conducting a search for suspects in a commercial burglary near the 18400 Block of Aurora Ave N.





They were unsuccessful and terminated the search after about 45 minutes. The suspects are still outstanding.





Case #C21023000







