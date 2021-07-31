Inslee addresses Biden, Harris on challenges of worsening wildfires

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Western governors brief Biden and Harris on wildfire challenges

The White House

Gov. Jay Inslee joined a bipartisan group of seven Western governors to address President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the challenges states face from increasing wildfires.

Wildfires in Washington to date have burned four times more acreage than normal for this point in the calendar year. Inslee talked about the state's need for additional aerial assets in fighting wildfires; challenges with getting dozers to fire lines; the need to train more firefighters; and fuel supply issues.

"The thing I worry most about is if, for some reason, the Congress did not follow your leadership in this reconciliation and infrastructure bills that allowed you to realize your vision of creating millions of jobs while fighting climate change," Inslee said. 
"That’s my biggest worry right now. Because the fact of the matter is there is nothing in human intervention against these fires while climate continues to ravage our forest."

A transcript of the public portion of the meeting can be found at the White House website. Video of the meeting can be found on the White House YouTube page.

After the meeting, the governor recorded a video wrapping up what was discussed.


