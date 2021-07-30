NE 155th St will be closed under the freeway overnight Saturday July 31

NE 155th closed Saturday night

As early as Saturday, July 31, 2021 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St at the Interstate-5 underpass as part of the Lynnwood Link Project.

Sound Transit crews will be working on NE 155th from 1st Ave NE to the Shoreline Fire Station.





Crews will be operating with large cranes to set girders for the future link light rail guideway.





Pedestrians and bicyclists will be directed through by flaggers and local access will be maintained.



Work hours are 9:30pm to 7:00am.



After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395







