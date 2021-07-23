Help your community: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center seeks Kitchen Volunteers

Friday, July 23, 2021

Kitchen volunteers needed at the Senior Center
With the Army Reserve soldiers ending their time helping at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, they are looking for volunteers to help Chef Donnie prepare and package the ToGo lunches. 

You may choose the day(s) you can work during the week.

  • Position: Part of Kitchen crew
  • Program: Dining Services
  • Location: Senior Center kitchen
  • Schedule: 9am-noon M,T,W,TH, F
  • Duration: Effective immediately and on-going

Contact: Donna Saltzberg: sl_reception@soundgenerations.org

Email or call 206-365-1536 for an application and more information.



Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  