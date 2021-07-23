Help your community: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center seeks Kitchen Volunteers
Friday, July 23, 2021
|Kitchen volunteers needed at the Senior Center
You may choose the day(s) you can work during the week.
- Position: Part of Kitchen crew
- Program: Dining Services
- Location: Senior Center kitchen
- Schedule: 9am-noon M,T,W,TH, F
- Duration: Effective immediately and on-going
Contact: Donna Saltzberg: sl_reception@soundgenerations.org
Email or call 206-365-1536 for an application and more information.
