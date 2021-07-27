Sustainable Shoreline “Choose to Reuse” Challenge

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Sustainable Shoreline “Choose to Reuse” Challenge
Dates: now through 8/2/21

Help end plastic pollution and earn a prize! From July 20 – August 2, 2021 the City of Shoreline invites you to participate in the “Choose to Reuse” Challenge! 

Complete an action to reduce single-use plastic and submit a photo to receive a prize! 

Actions can be as simple as bringing your own water bottle, using a reusable grocery bag, or bringing reusable utensils to your next picnic or when getting take out. 

Prizes include an insulated coffee thermos, a reusable metal straw and a ChicoBag tote bag. 

Submit a photo of your plastic-reducing action to creed@shorelinewa.gov by August 2.

