Sustainable Shoreline “Choose to Reuse” Challenge
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Help end plastic pollution and earn a prize! From July 20 – August 2, 2021 the City of Shoreline invites you to participate in the “Choose to Reuse” Challenge!
Complete an action to reduce single-use plastic and submit a photo to receive a prize!
Actions can be as simple as bringing your own water bottle, using a reusable grocery bag, or bringing reusable utensils to your next picnic or when getting take out.
Prizes include an insulated coffee thermos, a reusable metal straw and a ChicoBag tote bag.
Submit a photo of your plastic-reducing action to creed@shorelinewa.gov by August 2.
Learn more at https://fb.me/e/UY3BxHAU
