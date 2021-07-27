Sustainable Shoreline “Choose to Reuse” Challenge





Complete an action to reduce single-use plastic and submit a photo to receive a prize!





Actions can be as simple as bringing your own water bottle, using a reusable grocery bag, or bringing reusable utensils to your next picnic or when getting take out.





Prizes include an insulated coffee thermos, a reusable metal straw and a ChicoBag tote bag.





Submit a photo of your plastic-reducing action to creed@shorelinewa.gov by August 2.





Dates: now through 8/2/21Help end plastic pollution and earn a prize! From July 20 – August 2, 2021 the City of Shoreline invites you to participate in the “Choose to Reuse” Challenge!