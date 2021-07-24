New event in Richmond Beach - Beach Blanket BINGO - July 31 - everyone welcome

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Beach Blanket BINGO is a brand-new event coming to the Richmond Beach Community.

Come join us at Richmond Beach Community Park (by the library) Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm for Richmond Beach Blanket Bingo! 

Bring your blankets, a picnic, and prepare to win fun Richmond Beach-themed bingo prizes.

Everyone is Welcome! Bingo card packs will be $1 for 10 games.

Get settled in from 5:00-5:15pm. First game starts at 5:15pm.

Richmond Beach Blanket Bingo - a new family-friendly event - is brought to you by our sponsor Christie Quigley Windermere Real Estate GH LLC

Beach Blanket Bingo
Saturday, July 31, 2021
5:00pm to 7:00pm
Richmond Beach Community Park

