One week left to turn in your ballot
Thursday, July 29, 2021
|vote before August 3 deadlines
Return your ballot by drop box - find the one nearest you here: drop boxes in King county
Local drop boxes:
- Rain garden at 192nd park n ride on Aurora
- Shoreline Library drop box NE 175th and 5th NE
- Lake Forest Park City Hall drop box Town Center Ballinger / Bothell Way NE
Or return your ballot by mail - no stamp needed! Ballots returned by mail must have a postmark by Election Day, August 3.
As part of the continued effort to stop the spread of CoVID-19 in our community, King County Elections strongly recommends registering to vote , updating your registration , and accessing your ballot online when needed for the rest of the year.
King county will have Vote Centers open for those who need assistance or have missed the deadlines but ask that those who are able to utilize the online tools do so. Those who do come to a Vote Center in person will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. Locally, Kenmore City Hall is a vote center.
Please email elections@kingcounty.gov or call 206-296-VOTE (8683) if you need additional assistance.
What are you voting for this election?
- Choosing the top two candidates for King County Executive
- Voting whether to renew the Best Starts for Kids (King prop 1)
- Choosing the top two candidates for commissioners if you live in one of these special purpose districts:
- North City Water
- Northshore Fire (District #16)
