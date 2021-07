One week left to turn in your ballot

Or return your ballot by mail - no stamp needed! Ballots returned by mail must have a postmark by Election Day, August 3.

As part of the continued effort to stop the spread of CoVID-19 in our community, King County Elections strongly recommends registering to vote updating your registration , and accessing your ballot online when needed for the rest of the year.King county will have Vote Centers open for those who need assistance or have missed the deadlines but ask that those who are able to utilize the online tools do so. Those who do come to a Vote Center in person will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. Locally, Kenmore City Hall is a vote center.Please email elections@kingcounty.gov or call 206-296-VOTE (8683) if you need additional assistance.