Eight county health officers say: Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor, public spaces
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Top local health officials from across the Puget Sound region are joining together to send a message:
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor, public spaces. This unified recommendation comes as case counts in our region are rising again, driven largely by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated is still our best defense against COVID-19. But with disease levels rising, the health officers strongly recommend adding an extra layer of protection by wearing a well-made, well-fitted face mask.
For now, our best public health advice is to get vaccinated AND wear a mask.
“The health officers of Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Pierce, San Juan, and Snohomish counties have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities,” says a joint statement from the region’s county health officers.
“We recommend all residents wear facial coverings when in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown. This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state, and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”
We know it can be confusing and, sometimes, frustrating to have to reinstate protective measures that many had hoped they were finished with. But unfortunately, COVID-19 has not gone away, and people’s lives are still at stake. We have to stay flexible as conditions change and as the impact in our communities continues to shift.
More information here
