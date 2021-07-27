Northshore Fire: Vape pens and electronic cigarettes cause fires

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Vape Pens and Electronic Cigarettes cause fires and injuries each year in the US. 

62% of the incidents of explosion and fire involving an electronic cigarette or its battery occurred when the device was either in a pocket/purse or actively in use. 

The photo shows a fire Northshore Fire crews responded to in Kenmore that started from a vape pen that was in a purse and either overheated or was turned on accidentally.

For more information and tips to avoid a battery explosion please visit:

Tips to Help Avoid "Vape" Battery Explosions

