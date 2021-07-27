Photo courtesy Northshore Fire Vape Pens and Electronic Cigarettes cause fires and injuries each year in the US. Vape Pens and Electronic Cigarettes cause fires and injuries each year in the US.





62% of the incidents of explosion and fire involving an electronic cigarette or its battery occurred when the device was either in a pocket/purse or actively in use.





The photo shows a fire Northshore Fire crews responded to in Kenmore that started from a vape pen that was in a purse and either overheated or was turned on accidentally.



For more information and tips to avoid a battery explosion please visit:





Tips to Help Avoid "Vape" Battery Explosions