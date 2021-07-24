Shoreline Police: We got him but not before he damaged a Shoreline coffee stand

In the end, we got him but not before he damaged a Shoreline coffee stand.



The 9-1-1 caller stated that he had heard an alarm going off at the coffee stand, then saw a white male running off southbound, carrying a white blanket.



The suspect ran to a nearby business and attempted to smash the window using a bottle. When the window didn't break, he ran to a nearby apartment complex but was chased off by security.





When our deputies arrived, they found a broken window at the coffee stand and a baseball-sized rock inside the business.





As deputies searched the area for the suspect, a witness told them he was at a nearby bus stop.





The suspect was arrested. Once in custody, witnesses confirmed that the male was the same individual running from the coffee stand.





The owner of the coffee stand showed deputies the business surveillance footage.





The video confirmed the suspect in custody was the same individual responsible for breaking into the business.





The suspect was transported and booked into the King County Jail on the charge of Commercial Burglary in the 2nd Degree.





He also had an outstanding, $10,000 warrant in Seattle for assault.



--King County Sheriff's Office --King County Sheriff's Office













On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:05am, Shoreline deputies responded to a commercial alarm at the 14500 block of Aurora Ave N.