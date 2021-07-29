Shoreline council agenda for August 2, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021













View and/or comment on meeting, download agenda and meeting packets here

The agenda for the August 2, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following:This a motion to approve the purchase and sale contract for 19827 25th Avenue NE, a 20,000-square-foot parcel adjacent to Brugger’s Bog Park. The proposed Brugger’s Bog expansion would allow for the development of park amenities outside of the park’s wetland and stream buffers. It is included as one of the five parks identified for expansion in the Proposition No. 1 Park Bond Measure that will be before voters on the fall 2021 ballot.As per Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Section 12.25.010, all entities using the City’s rights-of-way for operation and maintenance of their facilities are required to have a non-exclusive franchise with the City. This fiber cable runs underground the length of Aurora Ave N., as a “pass through.” Zayo will provide no voice, cable, video, residential or end user services in Shoreline.Proposed updates to the Employee Handbook include, among others, “housekeeping” changes, clarifications, inclusion of Juneteenth as an officially recognized City paid holiday, and modification of select practices to be consistent between the represented and non-represented employee policies.