Shoreline Police: Road rage incident ends in Shoreline with a hammer throw







Arriving deputies spoke to the victim, who said it all started on the NE 145th ramp onto northbound Interstate 5. The victim said he was turning onto the ramp when the vehicle behind him honked multiple times to get him to hurry up. The victim noticed the suspect did not make the light and had to stop and wait for the next green light.



As the victim continued onto the freeway, the suspect eventually caught up to him and began honking and yelling. The victim took the exit at NE 205th / Ballinger Way to get away from the aggressive driver and to avoid a collision.



The suspect followed the victim, accelerated past him and then made a sudden stop in the middle of the road. The victim had to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision. As the victim came to a stop, the suspect got out of his car and threw a hammer at the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the windshield. The suspect quickly got back in his car, made an illegal u-turn over the median, and continued on to northbound I-5.



A witness confirmed the victim's story that the suspect was the primary aggressor in the incident.





The suspect is described as a white male in his 40’s, with long blond hair, driving an older model gray Jeep Cherokee with black rims.



If you witnessed this incident or have any knowledge of the case, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21023394.





