Health Through Housing: King county purchases three properties including one in North Seattle for homeless housing
Friday, July 30, 2021
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the county’s plans to purchase its sixth, seventh, and eighth Health Through Housing properties for a total of $96 million today at a press conference in Seattle. Together the properties now under purchase and sale agreements will soon provide housing for up to 313 people experiencing homelessness.
The agreements announced today are for the purchase of the former Extended Stay America in Federal Way for $23 million, a brand-new apartment building, Canton Lofts, in Pioneer Square for $32 million, and the former Extended Stay America in North Seattle for $41 million.
With other purchases already announced, King County is positioned to welcome almost 850 chronically homeless people off the streets and into their new homes before this winter.
See more here
"For too long, we’ve let process stand in the way of progress, and with our regional partners across King County we have acted swiftly to purchase the first eight Health Through Housing properties, a substantial step forward in our regional solution to chronic homelessness," said Executive Constantine.
"Two months ago I announced the first purchase for Health through Housing, and with today’s announcement we’ll soon have 850 new supportive housing units ready to serve our community before this winter, and up to 1600 by the end of next year."
See more here
0 comments:
Post a Comment