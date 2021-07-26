Scene on the Sound: Icebreaker Polar Star
Monday, July 26, 2021
|The Polar Star photo by Jan Hansen
USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) is a United States Coast Guard heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, the ship was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding and Construction Company of Seattle, Washington along with sister ship, USCGC Polar Sea.[4]
Homeported in Seattle, Polar Star operates under the control of Coast Guard Pacific Area and coordinates her operations through the Ice Operations Section of the United States Coast Guard.
After Polar Sea was deactivated in 2010, Polar Star became the US's only heavy icebreaker. The Coast Guard's other icebreaker, USCGC Healy, is classified as a medium icebreaker.
--Wikipedia
--Wikipedia
0 comments:
Post a Comment