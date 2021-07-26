Scene on the Sound: Icebreaker Polar Star

Monday, July 26, 2021

The Polar Star photo by Jan Hansen


USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) is a United States Coast Guard heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, the ship was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding and Construction Company of Seattle, Washington along with sister ship, USCGC Polar Sea.[4]

Homeported in Seattle, Polar Star operates under the control of Coast Guard Pacific Area and coordinates her operations through the Ice Operations Section of the United States Coast Guard. 

After Polar Sea was deactivated in 2010, Polar Star became the US's only heavy icebreaker. The Coast Guard's other icebreaker, USCGC Healy, is classified as a medium icebreaker.

--Wikipedia



Posted by DKH at 12:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  