Reconnect with your community with games and activities sponsored by the City of Shoreline

The 2nd annual Can Castle Contest will take place August 2 – 16. Participants are encouraged to register a team of friends, coworkers, neighbors and/or family to create a structure made of canned and boxed foods. Be sure to look at the list of highly recommended food donations. Following the contest, food available for donation will be scheduled for drop off. Donations will be given to Hopelink in Shoreline.





Food for Hopelink can also be dropped off Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Shoreline Farmers Market at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way (near Central Market)







