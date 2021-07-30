Reconnect with your community with games and activities sponsored by the City of Shoreline
Friday, July 30, 2021
Shoreline Can Castle Contest
The 2nd annual Can Castle Contest will take place August 2 – 16. Participants are encouraged to register a team of friends, coworkers, neighbors and/or family to create a structure made of canned and boxed foods. Be sure to look at the list of highly recommended food donations. Following the contest, food available for donation will be scheduled for drop off. Donations will be given to Hopelink in Shoreline.
Food for Hopelink can also be dropped off Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Shoreline Farmers Market at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way (near Central Market)
More information here
The Great Shoreline Scavenger Hunt
The City of Shoreline is excited to offer you the opportunity to reconnect with our great community as we come out of the pandemic. Each week through the end of August new scavenger hunts will be posted on the Goosechase app. You are encouraged to participate as a group or individually. There is no cost. You will need access to a mobile device.
This Week's Game Name: Name That (Local) Business (July 27-August 2)
Past Games were:
- Plastic Free Shoreline (July 19-July 31)
- Treasures Found in a Park (July 13-July 20)
- Download the GooseChase iOS or Android app from
- Choose to play as a guest or register for a personal account with a username & password.
- Search by game name to join the game. We will post the name of the weekly game here and on the Parks Facebook page.
- Follow the prompts to create or select a team, or to create or select an individual player profile.
