Shoreline Rotary to learn about Shoreline's film industry

Monday, July 26, 2021

Tony Doupé
Shoreline Rotary will hold a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021. The meeting starts at 7:30am with President Debbie Tarry. 

Get ready for an incredible opportunity to hear from two of the Pacific Northwest’s most inspiring and creative people. 

Stage and screen are alive and well in Shoreline, especially at Shoreline Community College where Tony Doupé is the Program Lead for Film and Theatre Arts. 

Tony is a SAG-AFTRA actor with an MFA from California Institute of the Arts. His credits include both leading roles and supporting roles in a variety of films, and he has appeared in shows such as “Z Nation,” “Northern Exposure,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” and “The Fugitive.”

Also joining the Rotary meeting is Bao Tran, director of the film "Paper Tigers," some of which was shot right here in Shoreline. The martial arts comedy-drama is Bao Tran's directorial debut, and has received critical acclaim.

Together, they will explore the filmmaking industry in Shoreline, and the challenges of making local films. 



