Shoreline Rotary to learn about Shoreline's film industry
Monday, July 26, 2021
|Tony Doupé
Get ready for an incredible opportunity to hear from two of the Pacific Northwest’s most inspiring and creative people.
Stage and screen are alive and well in Shoreline, especially at Shoreline Community College where Tony Doupé is the Program Lead for Film and Theatre Arts.
Tony is a SAG-AFTRA actor with an MFA from California Institute of the Arts. His credits include both leading roles and supporting roles in a variety of films, and he has appeared in shows such as “Z Nation,” “Northern Exposure,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” and “The Fugitive.”
(See the first of several of our articles about Tony Doupé - and this article about the creation of the Shoreline Film Office.)
Together, they will explore the filmmaking industry in Shoreline, and the challenges of making local films.
