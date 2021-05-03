The Paper Tigers - a film by a Shoreline native - filmed in Shoreline - opens nationwide next week



Shoreline's own Bao Tran, whose film The Paper Tigers opens in theaters next week!





Bao Tran grew up in Shoreline, graduated from Shorewood High School and Seattle University before pursuing his dream of being a filmmaker.



In 10 production days in Shoreline, The Paper Tigers made use of photogenic locales such as the Fircrest Campus, Cromwell Park, and Richmond Beach (see if you can spot them in the film!).





For several months, the production also leased our former Police Station property for office, wardrobe, and post-production, spending approximately $100,000 directly with Shoreline businesses.

Playing nationwide in theaters and streaming this week. http://pov-films.com/thepapertigers/







