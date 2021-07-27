Annual dahlia webinar Thursday with Dr. Dahlia (John Hibbs)
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Dr. John Hibbs will discuss summer dahlia care on Thursday
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center is delighted to announce Dr. John Hibbs is inviting you to his Annual Dahlia Webinar scheduled on Zoom
Topic: Summer Dahlia Care Webinar with JHibbs
Time: Thursday, July 29, 2021 01:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (US and Canada)
Dr Hibbs (Dr. Dahlia) will be talk about tying, thinning and pruning, disbudding, watering, insects, fertilizer, cutting flowers and bouquet care, and more.
Plan to join in the Dahlia fun!
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82166772505
Meeting ID: 821 6677 2505
Passcode: 600227
Join by Skype for Business
https://us02web.zoom.us/skype/82166772505
0 comments:
Post a Comment