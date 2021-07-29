Free Parkwood Neighborhood Walk this Saturday
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Join walk leader Ray on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around Twin Ponds Park and the Parkwood Neighborhood. The guided walk begins at the Twin Ponds Park parking lot near the Community Gardens on 1st Ave NE and is 2.5 miles long with a rating of easy.
The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location.
For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.
Saturday, July 31, 2021,10:00am
Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk
A nice morning stroll around Twin Ponds Park with an extra loop around Parkwood School. This walk includes discussions about the local flora and fauna.
- Walk is approximately 2.5 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Easy
- Meet at: Twin Ponds Park, 14915 1st Ave NE (Parking lot on 1st by Community Gardens)
- Walk Leader: Ray
