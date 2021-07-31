Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Saturday, July 31, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (July 30, 2021) - The following student has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Honored for academic success during the 2021 spring semester:
Shoreline, WA
Madeline Nielsen, Senior, Carlson School of Management
