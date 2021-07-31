Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List





MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (July 30, 2021) - The following student has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Honored for academic success during the 2021 spring semester:

Shoreline, WA





Madeline Nielsen, Senior, Carlson School of Management











