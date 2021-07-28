North City Tech Meetup August 2, 2021: The Science Behind Smell and the Marketing of Fragrance

North City Tech Meetup August 2nd Presentation

The Science Behind Smell and the Marketing of Fragrance

By Reitha Weeks, PhD; Scientist, Educator, Volunteer

Monday, August 2, 2021, 7 to 9pm Online Zoom Meeting

Free and open to everyone





The Science Behind Smell and the Marketing of Fragrance



Presentation description:



Our noses are amazing molecular detectors but how much do we really know about our sense of smell? How do we detect and perceive smells? What smells are associated with certain diseases? How effective is aromatherapy? Come explore the sense of smell - from the biology that makes it possible to the chemistry behind fragrances and essential oils.



Our detection of smells relies on anatomy, but our perception of smells is influenced by psychology - the power of suggestion and association. We may find it hard to describe fragrances, but we are surrounded by fragrances in everyday products. Fragrance labels and the regulations for those labels are varied.





Whether fragrance molecules come from essential oils or laboratory synthesis, smell is an important part of our lives that we don’t appreciate until we lose it.





Reitha Weeks, PhD. Bio: Reitha Weeks, PhD; Scientist, Educator, Volunteer



Dr. Weeks received her BS in Home Economics, Foods and Nutrition from Oregon State University and PhD in Genetics from the University of Washington. Dr. Weeks received her BS in Home Economics, Foods and Nutrition from Oregon State University and PhD in Genetics from the University of Washington.





She worked for 13 years in the biotech industry at multiple large and small drug development companies in Seattle.





Her career took her from bench scientist to company director which meant involvement in business and regulatory decisions as well as discovery science.



