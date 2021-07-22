Shoreline Walks: Hamlin Park Orienteering Saturday July 24, 2021
Thursday, July 22, 2021
|Find your way through Hamlin Park on Saturday's Shoreline Walk
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
WALK DETAILS
Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:00am
Hamlin Park Orienteering
Learn about Orienteering as we locate all 19 orienteering controls in Hamlin Park. Use your handheld GPS unit or GPS-capable phone. Or just come along for a fun walk around Hamlin Park. Walk leader will provide map and directions. Meet at the picnic shelters near the Hamlin Park inner parking lot. Restrooms available at start of walk.
All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Walk is approximately 2.4 / 2.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate-Difficult (large hills)
Meet at: Hamlin Park, 160th St. 2nd parking lot on left. (by picnic shelter)
Walk Leader: Dan
